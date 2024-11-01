Starting Bills LB looks set to return in Week 9 clash vs. Dolphins
It looks as though the Buffalo Bills are set to have one of their key defensive cogs return for their Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, as starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard looks set to play in the divisional bout. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that the third-year defender should be good to go this weekend during his Friday media availability.
Bernard missed Buffalo’s Week 8 thrashing of the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle ailment he picked up midway through the team’s Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans; he had his ankle stepped on by offensive lineman Dillon Radunz and was ultimately ruled out after attempting to return. He missed every practice in the leadup to Week 8 and returned to the practice field earlier this week in a limited capacity.
The 25-year-old has been listed on recent injury reports with a pectoral injury in addition to his ankle ailment; he missed two games earlier this year with a pectoral strain he picked up in the team’s Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. The injury was initially expected to keep him out for “about a month,” but he returned after missing just two contests; his pectoral injury popping back up on the injury report isn’t necessarily surprising or concerning, but it is something to monitor.
Bernard, when available, has been expectedly stellar this season, tallying 32 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one interception. He wears the green dot on Buffalo’s defense and is one of the team’s two full-time captains, his dynamic on-field play complemented by his off-field leadership ability. His anticipated Week 9 return will be welcomed as the Bills are set to face off against a dangerous Miami offense that boasts a trio of talented running backs in Raheem Mostert, De’Von Achane, and Jaylen Wright. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are players to watch over the middle of the field, as well.
