Buffalo Bills WR Amari Cooper closing in on massive NFL milestone
The Buffalo Bills made the bold move to acquire veteran star wide receiver Amari Cooper ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Since the trade, he has yet to make the kind of impact that the team was hoping to see.
In the four games that he has played with the Bills, Cooper has caught 10 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown.
Obviously, Buffalo would like to see him take his game up a notch. With the stretch run of the season beginning now, perhaps he'll be able to start making a bigger impact for Josh Allen and the offense.
Ahead of today's Week 14 matchup on the road against the Los Angeles Rams, Cooper could reach a major NFL milestone. He would need to put together a big game, but he's not far off.
As shared by Pro Football Hall of Fame Ambassador on X, Cooper is just 128 receiving yards away from becoming the 57th player to reach 10,000 career receiving yards in NFL history.
Cooper will be asked to step up in a big way this season. Dalton Kincaid has already been ruled out and Keon Coleman is a game-time decision. If Coleman is out, Cooper will become a much bigger part of the offense.
Going up against the Rams will not be an easy task. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles offense are more then capable of putting up points. Cooper, Allen, and the Bills will need to score at a high level as well.
It would be awesome to see Cooper come out with a vintage performance and hit the 128 receiving yards needed to reach this milestone. He would help give Buffalo a much better shot at moving to 11-2 with that kind of game.
At 30 years old, Cooper is still more than capable of having this kind of game. He has had a down season, even before the trade to the Bills, and it's time to start figuring things out.
Hopefully, he'll be able to do that this afternoon and put together his biggest game of the year.
