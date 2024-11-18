What new WR Amari Cooper learned about the Bills in win over Chiefs
After the Buffalo Bills' 30-21 win over the rival Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, one of the organization's newest members made a key observation on what has led to its recent success.
Buffalo wide receiver Amari Cooper, whom the team acquired from the Cleveland Browns in mid-October, spoke with the media after the game and shared his happiness about being a part of the club, going on to highlight what he thinks has been the main reason for their success.
"It's the first time in a long time that I've actually felt joy from winning this game, just the way we played," Cooper said. "From having so many guys on the team who are playmakers and they come up and show up when their number is called collectively as a group, it's just amazing. A lot of the guys here, just kind of a different place, too, Buffalo, compared to some other places I have been to. So it's a tight-knit group I would way. A lot of the guys go out together, they hang around each other 24/7, and it truly shows up on the field. It truly does."
Cooper is known for being a quiet guy, so his comment on how close the Bills are speaks volumes about the culture the organization has built. The 10-year veteran has been a part of many locker rooms (spending time with the Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, and Browns in his career); the wideout noticing something special about this particular team after less than a month inside the building is telling.
Cooper returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing the last two games with a wrist injury. He finished with two catches for 55 yards, including a team-high 30-yard completion in the statement win.
This was just Cooper's third game in a Bills uniform; he's caught seven passes for 124 yards and one touchdown since arriving in Orchard Park. When combined with his early-season production in Cleveland, Cooper now has 319 receiving yards and three scores this season.
Buffalo enters its bye week with a 9-2 record and is well ahead of its AFC East foes. It's now just half a game behind the Chiefs for the top seed in the conference, and with the head-to-head tiebreaker in its control, anything can happen as the season progresses.
