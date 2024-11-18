How NFL MVP odds responded to Bills QB Josh Allen's stellar outing vs. Chiefs
The raucous Highmark Stadium crowd showered Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen with “MVP” chants after he broke off his game-clinching 26-yard touchdown run in his team’s Week 11 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and the betting market seemingly agrees with the fanbase’s analysis.
ESPN Bet released its latest NFL MVP odds following the conclusion of Buffalo’s 30-21 win over the previously undefeated Chiefs, with Allen now being the favorite to win the prestigious award at +160; this means that a $10 bet would win $16. Baltimore Ravens signal-caller (and two-time NFL MVP) Lamar Jackson ranks second at +185 following his team’s Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers while Detroit Lions passer Jared Goff is at +650 after his club’s 52-6 Sunday thrashing of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whom Allen usurped in Week 11, currently has +1100 odds to earn his third NFL MVP Award.
Always the bridesmaid, never the bride with regard to recent MVP awards, Allen has earned NFL MVP votes in three of the last four years but has never taken home the honor. He’s again been in conversations for the award throughout the 2024 campaign, notably ascending to the top of the odds list after his stellar performance in a Week 3 drubbing of the Jaguars; he’s seen his stock steadily decline throughout the year, but he’s again (rightfully) at the top after knocking off the unbeaten back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
If Allen keeps up this level of play throughout the remainder of the 2024 season, one could easily envision his 26-yard game-clinching touchdown run against Kansas City going down as an ‘MVP moment.’ The 28-year-old, if he were to win the NFL MVP Award this season, would be the first Bill to earn the honor since running back Thurman Thomas did so in the 1991 NFL season. He’d be the fifth player in franchise history to earn either AFL or NFL MVP honors, joining Thomas, Cookie Gilchrist, Jack Kemp, and O.J. Simpson.
