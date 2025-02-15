Buffalo Bills WR predicted to spurn team for Steelers
Entering the NFL offseason, the Buffalo Bills need to get better. As good as they were throughout the regular season, they came up short once again in the playoffs.
Losing in the AFC championship game showed just how close the Bills were to winning it all. With the right moves in the offseason, they might be able to get the job done in 2025.
One intriguing storyline surrounding the team heading into the offseason has to do with the future of veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper.
After Buffalo acquired him ahead of the NFL trade deadline, Cooper was expected to be a huge difference maker. That did not end up being the case. Instead, he hardly made any kind of impact throughout the rest of the season and the playoffs.
With that in mind, a new prediction has Cooper spurning the Bills in order to join another AFC contender.
Nick Villano of FanSided has predicted that Cooper will end up signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.
"We think that 'someone' will be the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s truly a perfect fit for player and team, but the only question is whether the contract fits the Steelers’ expectations," Villano wrote.
"Pairing Cooper with George Pickens is an essential opportunity to get the most out of everyone, and it could give another weapon for Justin Fields, who is going to run a chaotic offense that needs veterans who can play on their toes."
Also, in the same article, Villano predicted that Justin Fields would re-sign with the Steelers in order to be their starting quarterback.
Cooper ended up catching a total of 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns throughout the entire 2024 season. Those numbers were a huge fall from where he has been throughout his entire career.
At 30 years old, letting him walk would be wise for Buffalo. He simply isn't going to be a major impact player moving forward for the Bills.