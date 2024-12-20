Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots updated Thursday injury report for Week 16
The Bills were back outdoors on Thursday, holding a full padded practice session amid temperatures in the low 30s.
On the defensive side of the ball, the following players were limited practice participants:
- cornerback Rasul Douglas, knee
- safety Taylor Rapp, neck
- safety Damar Hamlin, ribs
- linebacker Matt Milano, groin
- linebacker Dorian Williams, elbow
- linebacker Baylon Spector, calf
While cornerback Douglas continued to have soreness in a knee that caused him to miss last Sunday’s game, the Buffalo News reported that Douglas believes he’ll be ready to play against the Patriots.
“I’m good,” Douglas said after practice, adding that he feels ready for Sunday. “Last week I was close,” Douglas said.
On the offensive side of the ball, Curtis Samuel, ribs, was the only limited player. Notably, quarterback Josh Allen was not listed on the Thursday injury report after taking a "funky fall" in Detroit and needing precautionary X-rays.
Tackle Dion Dawkins was excused due to a small plane crash near his home, but he did make it to part of practice and participated in full uniform.
For the 3-10 New England Patriots, the following players were out or limited.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Christian Barmore, Not Injury Related - Other
- RB JaMycal Hasty, Ankle
CB Marcus Jones, Hip
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Kyle Dugger, Ankle / Illness
- CB Christian Gonzalez, Shoulder
- LB Anfernee Jennings, Knee
- T Vederian Lowe, Shoulder
- OL Cole Strange, Knee
- LB Jahlani Tavai, Groin
- OT Caedan Wallace, Ankle
- DE Deatrich Wise Jr., Foot
FULL PARTICIPATION: WR Javon Baker, Concussion
Starting Defensive tackle Christian Barmore was placed on the injured reserve/non-football injury list after experiencing recurring issues with blood clots. He missed the first 10 games of the season because of the same issue.