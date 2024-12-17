Bills' Sean McDermott confirms Josh Allen injury update after 'funky fall'
Prior to his postgame press conference, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen went into the X-ray room.
As Bills Mafia held its collective breath, Allen was apparently being evaluated for a potential shoulder injury. Fortunately, everything checked out satisfactorily for the NFL MVP front runner.
Appearing at the podium, Allen, who landed awkwardly on his right shoulder at one point during the December 15 road win over the Detroit Lions, claimed there is no reason for alarm.
"Just took a funky fall. More peace of mind than anything," said Allen reassuringly.
The good news is that head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Allen's status on Monday afternoon.
"Josh is all good. He had some of those tests after the game. He's all good," said McDermott.
Allen suffered a midseason right shoulder injury in 2023, but he did not miss any playing time as a result. The franchise field general has remained relatively injury free this season outside of banging his left hand hard on the turf in Week 1. Allen has worn a protective glove on his non-throwing hand during games while showing no signs of being compromised.
With 25 touchdowns passes and 11 touchdown rushes on the board, Allen has three games to reach 40 total touchdowns for the fifth year in a row. He is the only player in NFL history to achieve the feat in four consecutive seasons.
As for other injuries, McDermott ran down a list on Monday. None appear to be long-term issues.
"Rasul Douglas, getting better. We'll see how he does this week as we get into it. Same with Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, Casey Toohill, Matt Milano,” said McDermott.
