Bills' biggest remaining needs on Day 2 of free agency tampering period

The Buffalo Bills still have several needs to fulfill on the second day of the league's legal tampering period.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (left) talks with safety Justin Reid (20) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills were busy on the first day of free agency, agreeing to terms with wide receiver Josh Palmer and defensive tackle Michael Hoecht, but the team still has needs to address.

The biggest need for the Bills comes in the secondary, and The Buffalo Bred Podcast laid out five potential targets for the team in free agency.

Justin Simmons, Atlanta Falcons

Nov 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Simmons was named to the Pro Bowl twice with the Denver Broncos before signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons this season during training camp.

Simmons recorded 62 tackles and had two interceptions in his lone season with the Falcons.

Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) runs after a catch as Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Reid is one of the top defensive backs left on the open market and brings a lot of experience to whichever secondary he lands in for 2025. The Bills would certainly welcome his presence if he were to come to western New York.

Kendall Fuller, Miami Dolphins

Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) is tackled by Miami Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) after making a catch in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Fuller was an established top cornerback with the Washington Commanders before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2024. Now a free agent, he can make it an AFC East tour by signing with the Bills.

Jeff Okudah, Houston Texans

Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball against Houston Texans cornerback Jeff Okudah (11) in the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

Okudah hasn't lived up to his pre-draft hype as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he has carved out a career as a solid role player with the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans, which makes him a possibility to join the Bills.

Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Reynolds (87) works to bring down Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) after he intercepted a pass Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blackmon is one of the top safeties on the market, and the Bills should be monitoring him to see where he ends up. If the price is right, Buffalo should pounce on the opportunity to bring him into the fold.

