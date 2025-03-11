Bills' biggest remaining needs on Day 2 of free agency tampering period
The Buffalo Bills were busy on the first day of free agency, agreeing to terms with wide receiver Josh Palmer and defensive tackle Michael Hoecht, but the team still has needs to address.
The biggest need for the Bills comes in the secondary, and The Buffalo Bred Podcast laid out five potential targets for the team in free agency.
Justin Simmons, Atlanta Falcons
Simmons was named to the Pro Bowl twice with the Denver Broncos before signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons this season during training camp.
Simmons recorded 62 tackles and had two interceptions in his lone season with the Falcons.
Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
Reid is one of the top defensive backs left on the open market and brings a lot of experience to whichever secondary he lands in for 2025. The Bills would certainly welcome his presence if he were to come to western New York.
Kendall Fuller, Miami Dolphins
Fuller was an established top cornerback with the Washington Commanders before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2024. Now a free agent, he can make it an AFC East tour by signing with the Bills.
Jeff Okudah, Houston Texans
Okudah hasn't lived up to his pre-draft hype as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he has carved out a career as a solid role player with the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans, which makes him a possibility to join the Bills.
Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts
Blackmon is one of the top safeties on the market, and the Bills should be monitoring him to see where he ends up. If the price is right, Buffalo should pounce on the opportunity to bring him into the fold.
