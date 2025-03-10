What Bills will have to pay to pry four-time Pro Bowl DE away from Bengals
They were never officially on the trade block and now they're both completely off the market.
Edge rushers Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby signed massive contract extensions with their current teams, meaning the Buffalo Bills must now look elsewhere for a defensive upgrade.
The Bills extended defensive end Greg Rousseau while releasing grizzled veteran Von Miller to create needed salary cap space. Backups Casey Toohill and Dawuane Smoot are pending unrestricted free agents, meaning the Bills are in the market for defensive ends.
The good news is that the Cincinnati Bengals have granted permission for four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade. The 30-year-old Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024. He accounted for 17.5 sacks in 2023, too.
After playing out his rookie contract with the New Orleans Saints, the 2017 third-round draft pick landed in Cincinnati where he earned four consecutive Pro Bowl selections.
Sports Illustrated senior reporter Albert Breer suggested that the Bengals would be willing to trade Hendrickson for a 2025 second-round draft pick.
RELATED: Updated list of Buffalo Bills' free agents available to sign elsewhere
"I don’t see the Bengals moving Trey Hendrickson for less than a second-round pick. It’s a tricky spot for Cincinnati to be in—finding a team to give up a premium pick and $30 million (or more) per year for a 31-year-old pass rusher isn’t easy. Hendrickson’s camp at one point told the Bengals they could bring home a first-rounder for him, but that hasn’t happened," said Breer in his MMQB Takeaways.
A Day 2 pick for a sack machine seems more than reasonable, but will the Bills, and others, see it as a economically feasible deal when Hendrickson will likely request a massive new contract with a $30+ million average annual value. He will turn 31 on December 5.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —
More Buffalo Bills News:
- Bills release All-Pro defender with two Super Bowl rings