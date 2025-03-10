Bills Central

What Bills will have to pay to pry four-time Pro Bowl DE away from Bengals

The Buffalo Bills could opt to pursue Trey Hendrickson, but the price is likely high on multiple fronts

Ralph Ventre

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
They were never officially on the trade block and now they're both completely off the market.

Edge rushers Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby signed massive contract extensions with their current teams, meaning the Buffalo Bills must now look elsewhere for a defensive upgrade.

The Bills extended defensive end Greg Rousseau while releasing grizzled veteran Von Miller to create needed salary cap space. Backups Casey Toohill and Dawuane Smoot are pending unrestricted free agents, meaning the Bills are in the market for defensive ends.

The good news is that the Cincinnati Bengals have granted permission for four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade. The 30-year-old Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024. He accounted for 17.5 sacks in 2023, too.

After playing out his rookie contract with the New Orleans Saints, the 2017 third-round draft pick landed in Cincinnati where he earned four consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

Trey Hendrickson (91) pressure
Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) pressures Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated senior reporter Albert Breer suggested that the Bengals would be willing to trade Hendrickson for a 2025 second-round draft pick.

"I don’t see the Bengals moving Trey Hendrickson for less than a second-round pick. It’s a tricky spot for Cincinnati to be in—finding a team to give up a premium pick and $30 million (or more) per year for a 31-year-old pass rusher isn’t easy. Hendrickson’s camp at one point told the Bengals they could bring home a first-rounder for him, but that hasn’t happened," said Breer in his MMQB Takeaways.

A Day 2 pick for a sack machine seems more than reasonable, but will the Bills, and others, see it as a economically feasible deal when Hendrickson will likely request a massive new contract with a $30+ million average annual value. He will turn 31 on December 5.

Trey Hendrickson pressure
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball away as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the first quarter of the NFL divisional playoff football game / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

