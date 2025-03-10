Two-time Super Bowl champion safety named 'good fit' for Bills in free agency
Safety was a position of concern for the Buffalo Bills last offseason, and this year is no different.
The Bills carried only three pure safeties on their 53-man roster and one of them is a pending free agent. Early indications suggest Damar Hamlin will land elsewhere in the coming weeks, leaving veteran Taylor Rapp and 2024 second-round draft pick Cole Bishop as Buffalo's lone safeties under contract.
Whether it's another starter or a top-flight backup, it seems smart for the Bills to pursue a safety, or two, in free agency. To that end, Sports Illustrated national writer Matthew Verderame has a suggestion for Buffalo.
Identifying "One Good Fit for Every Team" on the free-agent market, Verderame tied the Bills to Kansas City Chiefs starting safety Justin Reid.
"The Bills struggled mightily at safety in 2024 with the combination of rookie Cole Bishop, and veterans Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin. Reid has never earned Pro Bowl status but he’s one of the league’s better safeties, capable of playing as a centerfielder or in the box as a run-stuffer and blitzer. Plus, Buffalo steals him from Kansas City," said Verderame.
The 28-year-old Reid has started for Kansas City each of the past three seasons, appearing in three consecutive Super Bowls. He made 87 tackles and two interceptions over 16 regular season games in 2024.
Selected at No. 68 overall by the Houston Texans in 2018, Reid spent the entirety of his rookie contract with the team that drafted him. He has played in 13 career playoff games.
Spotrac estimates Reid's market value at $15.5 million annually on the high side.
