Bills to give $36 million contract to big receiving target for Josh Allen
The NFL's legal tampering period began at noon ET Monday, and it took three hours for "patient" Bills fans to finally get some news and activity from Bills general manager Brandon Beane. With pending free agent receivers Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper still unsigned, the Bills are reported to be adding a new weapon for Josh Allen, and he's only 25.
The pending contact averages $12 million annually and is a solid deal for the Bills, who may be somewhat rebuilding their receiver corps. In 2024, Palmer had 39 receptions, 584 yards and one touchdown. His best season was 2022 with 72 receptions, 769 yards, and three touchdowns. Over the last two seasons, Palmer has averaged more than 15 yards per reception.
Palmer brings size at 6'1" and 210 pounds, he's known for his abilityto separate and this is a coming home of sorts for the young receiver. He's originally from Toronto, so he now gets to play ball just across the way from his hometown.
Palmer suffered a late season foot injury last year, but that injury should not be a concern going forward. Palmer doesn't have great speed, but he has a knack for making plays after the catch and getting open downfield, given his solid yards per catch metric.
Palmer was taken in the third round, 77th overall, by the Chargers in 2021. He has 182 career receptions, 2,287 yards, and 10 touchdowns.