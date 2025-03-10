Buffalo Bills need to target these free agents next
The Buffalo Bills' first reported move during the NFL free agency tampering period gives Josh Allen a new weapon. Wideout Josh Palmer will leave the Los Angeles Chargers and make his way to Western New York.
This move helps their offense, but they shouldn’t be satisfied. The Bills need to continue to kick the tires on any free agent who can help them maximize their championship window.
With that being the focus, here are three names they should target next.
Chauncey Golston, EDGE
An ascending pass rusher, Chauncey Golston had a breakout campaign in 2024 for the Dallas Cowboys. He recorded 55 tackles and 5.5 sacks, proving to be effective off the edge.
Buffalo just extended Gregory Rousseau but doesn’t boast much depth. That’s where Golston comes in, giving them a rotational defensive end capable of catching fire.
Johnathan Hankins, NT
The Bills need a run-stuffer and Johnathan Hankins is a specialist against the run. The 320-pounder won’t offer much against the pass and he’s not a long-term option, but he would improve the defense in 2025, won’t cost much, and gives them time to find a long-term answer.
Andre Cisco, S
The Bills could use an upgrade at safety and Andre Cisco would provide that. The Syracuse product has eight interceptions in four seasons with the Jaguars and could help the Buffalo defense take their next step.
