Where Bills' extensions put Terrel Bernard and Greg Rousseau amongst NFL rivals

The Buffalo Bills rewarded Top 10 money to two homegrown defensive players

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) attempts a tackle in the third quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills have shown a serious commitment to keeping their own, especially over the past week.

After kicking it off with wide receiver Khalil Shakir, the Bills agreed to contract extensions with linebacker Terrel Bernard followed by defensive end Greg Rousseau. The three former draft picks were entering the final seasons of their rookie contracts and all signed four-year extensions.

While affirming their commitment to Bernard and Rousseau as core defensive players moving forward, the Bills awarded Top 10 positional money to both.

Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti analyzed the reported terms of the deals, determining that Bernard is "the 5th highest average paid ILB at $12.5M" and Rousseau, who received an $80 million extension, is "the 8th highest average paid DE in football."

In terms of total contract value, No. 5 Bernard ($50 million) sits $1 million behind Philadelphia Eagles' linebacker Zack Baun. Chicago Bears linebacker, and former Bill, Tremaine Edmunds ($72 million) is third overall in total contract value at the position.

Nov 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

After getting new contracts from the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, respectively, Nick Bolton and Jamien Sherwood are right behind Bernard at $45 million apiece. Bernard's $25.2 million guaranteed places him seventh overall at his position.

Rousseau, whose "$54M fully guaranteed comes in 6th" according to Spotrac, ranks sixth overall in terms of total contract value ($80 million). Chicago Bear's edge rusher Montez Sweat is next at $98 million.

Both Bills' contract extensions reportedly lowered the players' 2025 salary cap charge, freeing up more room for general manager Brandon Beane ahead of NFL Free Agency Frenzy.

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

