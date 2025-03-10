Where Bills' extensions put Terrel Bernard and Greg Rousseau amongst NFL rivals
The Buffalo Bills have shown a serious commitment to keeping their own, especially over the past week.
After kicking it off with wide receiver Khalil Shakir, the Bills agreed to contract extensions with linebacker Terrel Bernard followed by defensive end Greg Rousseau. The three former draft picks were entering the final seasons of their rookie contracts and all signed four-year extensions.
While affirming their commitment to Bernard and Rousseau as core defensive players moving forward, the Bills awarded Top 10 positional money to both.
Spotrac's Michael Ginnitti analyzed the reported terms of the deals, determining that Bernard is "the 5th highest average paid ILB at $12.5M" and Rousseau, who received an $80 million extension, is "the 8th highest average paid DE in football."
In terms of total contract value, No. 5 Bernard ($50 million) sits $1 million behind Philadelphia Eagles' linebacker Zack Baun. Chicago Bears linebacker, and former Bill, Tremaine Edmunds ($72 million) is third overall in total contract value at the position.
After getting new contracts from the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, respectively, Nick Bolton and Jamien Sherwood are right behind Bernard at $45 million apiece. Bernard's $25.2 million guaranteed places him seventh overall at his position.
Rousseau, whose "$54M fully guaranteed comes in 6th" according to Spotrac, ranks sixth overall in terms of total contract value ($80 million). Chicago Bear's edge rusher Montez Sweat is next at $98 million.
Both Bills' contract extensions reportedly lowered the players' 2025 salary cap charge, freeing up more room for general manager Brandon Beane ahead of NFL Free Agency Frenzy.
