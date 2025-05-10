Buffalo Bills coach celebrates major life achievement away from football
Adam Henry is one of the more respected position coaches in the NFL. Hired by the Buffalo Bills in 2023, he's entering his third season as the wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator.
A former receiver at McNeese State, Henry spent three seasons in the New Orleans Saints' practice squad (1994-1996) before moving to coaching. He returned to his alma mater, where he coached from 1997 through 2006 before getting a chance at the NFL.
Henry has primarily been coaching at the pro level since, although he had a quick stint with the LSU Tigers from 2012 through 2014. He's had plenty of success, and now adds another impressive feather in his cap.
On Friday, Henry graduated from Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he earned a doctorate in educational leadership in higher learning.
Henry has his work cut out for him this season with the Bills once again going into the season without an established No. 1 wide receiver. They're banking on a committee approach with Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Joshua Palmer leading the way.
Coleman, their second-round pick in 2024, has the most potential to become a major threat. As a rookie, he had 556 yards and four touchdowns on 29 receptions.
Henry will be tasked with helping Coleman take his next step. If successful, it could push the Bills into the title picture.
