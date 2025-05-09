NFL insider tabs outside wide receiver as Bills top post-draft roster hole
The Buffalo Bills made it to the AFC Championship Game following the 2024 season despite not having a receiver cross the 1,000-yard mark.
They relied upon a committee approach, banking on Josh Allen to elevate everyone's game. He did that, which is one reason he won the NFL MVP award, but Allen needs more help to get this team into the Super Bowl.
That's why it was somewhat surprising to see them take a similar approach to the position this year. Buffalo didn't add any premium players in free agency or the draft, with their top additions being Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore — while losing Mack Hollins.
That's why ESPN's Aaron Schatz says wide receiver is still the biggest roster hole in Buffalo, specifically highlighting outside wide receivers. While Schatz likes Coleman and Palmer, neither has proven to be a WR1, and the depth behind them is suspect.
"Keon Coleman had a quietly efficient rookie season. Although he missed four games due to injury and had only 29 catches for 556 yards with four touchdowns, Coleman ended with an excellent receiving DVOA of 11.4% -- ranked 30th out of 91 qualifying receivers. The Bills added Joshua Palmer in free agency; he's a useful player with an average DVOA and back-to-back seasons of at least 580 receiving yards. But there's no clear No. 1 option and very little depth behind Coleman and Palmer."
Schatz correctly notes that the next three wide receivers on the depth chart are all better suited for the slot — Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and Elijah Moore.
Buffalo could see a major leap from Coleman, which would alleviate these concerns, but until that happens, this remains a question mark.
