Buffalo Bills could be perfect free agency fit for 106-sack superstar
The Buffalo Bills could use more pass-rushing help following the 2024 NFL season. It is one area that they should prioritize during the upcoming NFL offseason.
Von Miller is very clearly not going to be the kind of impact player that the Bills need anymore. Even after showing some flashes earlier in the year, Miller simply is no longer able to be a consistent pass rushing presence.
With that being said, who could Buffalo look to target to help bring more quarterback pressure to the defense?
There is one very intriguing option who is expected to be available in NFL free agency that could make a ton of sense.
Khalil Mack, a current star pass rusher from the Los Angeles Chargers, is scheduled to be a free agent. He is the kind of player that the Bills could target, depending on what kind of contract he is looking to get.
Even though he is 33 years old, a one or two-year contract would be a perfect move for Buffalo.
Throughout his career, Mack has racked up 106.5 sacks. He only has five sacks during the 2024 season, but ended up with 17 during the 2023 campaign. Mack still has some good football left in him.
In 13 games this season with the Chargers, Mack has totaled 36 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and seven defended passes.
Granted, there could be the concern of a fall-off coming from Mack as well. That would be why the Bills would want to be careful with what kind of contract they give him. They should not overpay to get him, but he has been much more productive than Miller over the last two years.
On a short-term contract worth reasonable money, Mack could come in and help provide a fix to the problem that Buffalo has had putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
He may not be a great long-term option, but the Bills could look to draft a young edge rusher for the future and bring in Mack to make an immediate impact. Mack would be a win-now move.
All of that being said, this might not be an option that Buffalo chooses to explore. However, if they are open to a veteran like Mack, he would likely be interested in competing for a Super Bowl with the Bills.
