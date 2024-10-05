Bills circled as ideal landing spot for former All-Pro WR Davante Adams
The Buffalo Bills may not realistically be in the market for a star wide receiver, but that won't stop sports writers from putting them in the conversation.
Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon wrote an article Saturday that looked at the best and worst potential landing spots for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, a three-time All-Pro who reportedly requested a trade earlier this week. The Bills were the first team named in the "best" category.
While acknowledging that Buffalo would be the best-case fantasy scenario, Kenyon thinks that Adams would be a good fit in the offense and a strong aerial option for Josh Allen.
"Adams would immediately be the Bills' key target, and quarterback Josh Allen isn't a stranger to throwing 30-plus passes per game," Kenyon wrote. "Unless the Los Angeles Rams boldly decided to join the sweepstakes, there isn't an offense with greater upside for Adams' fantasy outlook."
The Bills would probably be okay with not having to face off against Adams again in the future, as he caught six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in last season's matchup between Buffalo and Las Vegas. He's one of the best receivers in the NFL, catching 890 passes for 10,990 yards and 96 touchdowns throughout his 11 professional seasons as he's earned six Pro Bowl nods.
Khalil Shakir is the Bills' leading receiver through four games with 18 receptions for 230 yards and one touchdown. Ten players on the roster have caught passes from Allen as part of the 'everyone eats' offensive mantra the team adopted after the departure of multi-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs, with four current targets already recording over 100 yards receiving on the year.
That said, the Bills don't employ a bonafide No. 1 target, prompting many to link them to the Las Vegas pass catcher. Adams would be a valued addition to any roster, but Buffalo might have hesitation after its aforementioned divorce with Diggs. After four seasons in Orchard Park, Diggs, and the Bills had an unceremonious breakup last offseason that prompted Buffalo to trade him to the Houston Texans.
This is something Kenyon discussed in his article as the Bills may not be looking for another star receiver.
"The reality is the Buffalo Bills both invited and accepted this outlook at wide receiver," Kenyon wrote. "They traded Stefon Diggs, basically didn't prioritize the position in free agency and used a first-round pick on Keon Coleman but never touted him as the immediate replacement."
Buffalo has been doing fine without a No. 1 receiver, as Allen is hitting career highs in completion percentage (69.3%), average yards per completion (8.65), and QBR (82.4), and hasn't thrown an interception in the first four games. He's shown early rapports with a number of pass-catchers, including Shakir, second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid, and second-round pick Keon Coleman.
Adams would be an excellent addition for the Bills, but the realities of the offensive philosophy and the salary cap (the wideout has a $17 million base salary, and Buffalo has less than $4 million in salary cap space) make the acquisition seem unlikely.
