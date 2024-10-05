Bills avoid facing starting RB, former stalwart DE in Week 5 clash vs. Texans
The Buffalo Bills don’t have to worry about containing running back Joe Mixon or defensive end Jerry Hughes in their Week 5 clash with the Houston Texans, as the AFC South club has ruled both players out for this Sunday’s matchup on their final injury report of the week. Houston also ruled out defensive end Derek Barnett; Jake Hansen, Kurt Hinish, Dylan Horton, Tytus Howard, Dameon Pierce, and Robert Woods were designated as questionable.
Mixon is a notable omission, especially considering that Pierce—the Texans’ primary complementary rusher—is also on the injury report. Mixon, a former Pro Bowler who signed with Houston this offseason after a seven-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals, has rushed for 184 yards and one score in two games thus far this season; he missed the Texans’ Week 4 contest with the high ankle sprain that will again keep him sidelined this week. He’s performed relatively well against the Bills in the past, rushing for 148 yards and three touchdowns in three appearances; Cam Akers is expected to carry the bulk of the workload in his absence should Pierce be inactive.
Hughes is a name the Buffalo faithful will remember, as he recorded 53 sacks for the club over a nine-year stint. Once a stalwart and the team’s longest-tenured player, the 36-year-old departed One Bills Drive after the conclusion of the 2021 and signed with his hometown Texans, where he’s now in his third campaign; he’s tallied 12 sacks for the club over the past three years.
Howard could be another significant absence for Houston should he be unable to suit up, as he’s played on 100% of the team’s snaps at right tackle through four games; he did not participate in the team’s final practice of the week. Dynamic second-year wide receiver Tank Dell, who missed Week 4 with a chest injury, does not have a designation on the final report, meaning he’s slated to return against Buffalo.
The Bills are dealing with their own significant injuries entering Week 5, as wide receiver Khalil Shakir and defensive tackle Ed Oliver have been ruled out with ankle and hamstring ailments, respectively. Starting safety Taylor Rapp and defensive tackle Austin Johnson have also been ruled out; in a bit of silver lining, middle linebacker Terrel Bernard and nickel defender Taron Johnson are questionable after missing two and three full games, respectively.
