TE Dawson Knox, several rookies headline Bills' lengthy injury list at training camp
The injury bug has seemingly invaded the St. John Fisher University campus.
The Buffalo Bills are dealing with a lengthy injury list as they reach the midway point of their 2024 training camp; safeties Mike Edwards and Cole Bishop are both week-to-week with hamstring and shoulder injuries, respectively, while wide receiver Chase Claypool, running back Ty Johnson, offensive lineman La’el Collins, offensive tackle Travis Clayton, tight end Dawson Knox, and linebackers Edefuan Ulofoshio and Nicholas Morrow are day-to-day with individual ailments.
Head coach Sean McDermott answered with a concise “Yeah” when asked if the extended injury report was concerning during his Sunday press conference.
“It’s hard to develop when you’re not on the field,” McDermott elaborated. “We’ll find a way through it. We’ve done it before. Full confidence in [the] medical staff to get those guys back as soon as we can. We develop the guys that are out on the field, that’s what we do.”
Release: Bills re-sign UDFA linebacker after recent release
The injuries to both Edwards and Bishop were reported last week, and the team has since made supplementary moves with the signings of both Kareem Jackson and Terrell Burgess. Claypool picked up his knock early in camp while Johnson, Ulofoshio, and Morrow have dealt with ailments throughout offseason workouts.
The most concerning new injuries are perhaps Clayton and Knox, with Clayton being problematic solely because he’s entirely new to the game of football; missing reps now could set him further behind in his adjustment to a new sport. Knox, who is coming off an underwhelming injury-impacted 2023 season in which he set career-lows in both receptions and passing yards, figures to play a relatively prominent role in a revamped passing game, so his missing time is also far from ideal; McDermott did specify that the tight end is out with “a groin/veteran rest day,” perhaps indicating that his injury isn’t too severe.
The team is likely being cautious in its approach to its injury report; it is training camp, after all, and Buffalo likely wants as many players as possible fresh for its upcoming preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. That said, a lengthy injury report is never ideal at any point of the season.
If there is a time for the injury bug to bite, however, when meaningful games are not occurring is preferable to when meaningful games are.
