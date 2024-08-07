Bills Pro Bowl OT leaves practice with injury, does not return
Buffalo Bills stalwart left tackle Dion Dawkins departed Wednesday’s training camp practice early with an undisclosed injury and did not return. Former undrafted free agent lineman Ryan Van Demark took first-team left tackle reps in his place.
Dawkins walked off the field alongside a trainer but under his own power. The location or severity of his injury is unknown at this time.
The veteran is fresh off a 2023 season that was one of his best as a professional, standing out as one of the areas of strength on a Buffalo offensive line that played some of its best football in years. He earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod last season, allowing 34 total quarterback pressures and just one sack, per Pro Football Focus. He earned a spot on the NFL Top 100 Players list for the first time in his career thanks to his excellence.
Dawkins, who took over as the Bills’ starting left tackle midway through his 2017 rookie season, has stayed relatively healthy throughout his professional career, appearing in 112 games over the past seven seasons while never missing a significant stretch due to injury.
Van Demark, who signed Buffalo’s practice squad in 2022 after being waived by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent, spent the 2023 season on the Bills’ active roster. He took 46 snaps throughout the 2023 campaign, all but three of which came at left tackle.
Keep an eye on Buffalo Bills on SI, as we’ll have updates on Dawkins’ injury and availability as they become available.
