Veteran Bills DT ascending into larger leadership role at training camp
The Buffalo Bills' loss of defensive leadership in the 2024 offseason has been a hot topic since the offseason departures of stalwart safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer and former All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White. Add to that captain Tyler Matakevich joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, and you have just Von Miller back from the defensive captains in 2023.
That begs the question: who will step up leadership-wise on the Bills' defense? Early in camp, it has been five-year veteran Ed Oliver. The former five-star defensive tackle is sharing his knowledge with the younger members of Buffalo’s defensive front.
“I’m willing to give DC (DeWayne Carter) the game," Oliver said during a recent training camp press conference. "I’m willing to give Gable (Stevenson) the game. I am willing to share what I have learned over the years with them to help them speed up the process, because we all know later in the season we will need those guys to step up and make plays. The faster they get it, the easier it makes it for me to come out of the game and have confidence in them guys to take care of their business. So, as much as I can give them for what they can take in right now, I try to give them. Whether that is the run game, pass game, how to rush, whatever, I feel it is my duty to give them the game early."
While many of the names listed above were playmakers on the field, they were also the verbal leaders for the Bills. That is a responsibility the Houston product is taking on in his own jovial way. "I wouldn’t say I’m more vocal," he said. "I’m a guy who smiles a lot, who jokes around a lot. I have to be more cognizant. It isn’t a bad thing to be a fun, smiley guy. It lets the younger guy know that you don’t have to be serious all the time, but I also know that I can’t mess up either. If I am being that way, I have to be on top of my game. I just try to lighten the mood up, help the young guys relax. I know it’s nerves. I was a first-round pick when everyone has eyes on you. It can be kind of lonely. To help them guys understand that the coaches want the best for you. Just go out and play. Don’t let the moment overwhelm you."
The Bills expect all of that and more from Oliver in 2024. Not only is he entering year two of a four-year, $68 million contract extension, he is also coming off of a career year on the field. The former first-round pick was fourth among interior defensive linemen (IDL) with 9.5 sacks a season ago, and his 48 hurries were third for IDL. He wants to build on those numbers with a healthy running mate in DaQuan Jones, who missed 10 games last season. “For one, I think the main thing is staying healthy and building that chemistry. I feel if we stay healthy and stay 1, 2 jab and put it all together we will be alright," said Oliver.
Another wrinkle for Oliver and the defensive line in 2024 is playing under new defensive line coach Marcus West, who has been with the Bills since 2022. “The environment he has created to where we can speak our mind a little," he said of his new position coach. "That is probably the biggest thing I can say is that the environment is more player friendly… He brings a lot of energy. Just the coach and player relationship, for the guys who have been here, it is way more like bouncing ideas off of each other. I feel like we have more input."
That sounds like a perfect fit for the 6’1” 287-pound Oliver, who will need to be a massive piece if the Bills are going to remain in the in the top four in points allowed per game in 2024, a spot they’ve held each of the last three seasons.
