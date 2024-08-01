Bills fans react to QB Josh Allen's ridiculous placement on NFL Top 100 Players list
The NFL has filled the final days leading up to its first preseason clash of the 2024 NFL season with the release of its annual Top 100 Players list as voted by the players who make up the league. Wednesday's release perhaps justifiably irked the Buffalo faithful, as quarterback Josh Allen was revealed as the league's 12th-best player.
It really doesn’t make sense in this, or any, world. Allen is an objective worldbeater, an immensely talented signal-caller who can—and frequently does—beat defenses in a bevy of dynamic ways. He’s the only player in league history to total over 40 touchdowns in four consecutive seasons, and he’s earned NFL MVP votes in three of the last four campaigns as a result.
He is, by every metric, one of the league’s top three (likely top two) quarterbacks, and given the importance of the position in the contemporary NFL, that should net him a place within the Top 10 of any Top 100 ranking, right? Apparently not.
It’s difficult to be too upset about a player being ranked at No. 12 as opposed to marginally higher, but it just goes to show how underrated Allen still is. Despite being a passer who frequently puts his team on his back and leads them to triumph, he’s still underrated by both national pundits and his peers. Bills Mafia didn’t react well to the news of his ranking, taking to social media to voice their displeasure.
We’ve picked a few of our favorite reactions:
Allen will look to ascend further up next year’s list with a strong outing in the 2024 campaign. He’ll have to do so with a revamped, unproven receiving corps that lost Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis in the offseason; if he’s able to lead a hodgepodge pass-catching group to elite production, anything other than a Top 10 ranking would be egregious.
