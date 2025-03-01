Buffalo Bills' four-round mock draft from surprising source generates decent results
This time of year always brings tons of mock drafts. For many, the NFL draft season is the highlight of the NFL calendar. There is excitement to see what new players are drafted to the team, or what big draft day trade their team's general manager might execute. Fans and analysts alike breakdown film of the draft prospects, trying to identify the next great NFL star.
Everyone believes they know the answers, they think they know the team better than the next and who the team should draft. We all have our draft crushes too, that one or two guys that we climb the mountain top and pound the table for. This guy is a can't miss prospect, the Bills have to draft him. That's what we all say and sometimes we are right, more often, we're wrong.
But let's take a different approach. What would AI say if we asked for a mock draft? Which players does AI believe the Bills should add? Well, we asked this question and here is what AI gave us for a Bills four-round mock draft.
Round 1, Pick 30: Defensive Tackle - Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Kenneth Grant has been getting a lot of attention over the last few weeks, and rightfully so. At the combine he recently stated he was playing at 345 pounds last season, but is down to 332, and believes this will allow him to showcase his athleticism more. NFLDraftBuzz.com has him projected at a 4.95 40-time. Unfortunately, during the medical evaluations at the combine, Grant was found to have a mild hamstring strain, and will not be participating in the on field drills.
Last season with the Michigan Wolverines, Grant finsihed the year with three sacks and 23 quarterback hurries. While it's believed he can continue to develop his sack production at the next level, Grant's passion is in stopping the run. “[I] always pride myself on stopping the run,” he said. “Moving sideline to sideline and trying to make plays. That’s what defensive linemen should strive for.” Grant would be a huge get for the Bills with the 30th pick of the first round.
Round 2, Pick 56: Wide Receiver - Jalen Royals, Utah State
Jalen Royals at pick number 56, seems like a reach. Pro Football Focus has him as the 80th ranked prospect, with an average draft position of 75.6. Still, many Bills fans believe that wide receiver is an area of concern and the Bills may go this direction. Royals is six foot, weighs 210 pounds, reportedly ran a 4.32 40-time, and played primarily on the outside, both assets are something the Bills need in their offense.
Royals only played in seven games in 2024, pulling in 55 receptions, 839 yards, and six touchdowns. A foot injury midway through ended his season, but he showed how dynamic and explosive he can be when he's on the field. Depending on who you ask, you will get different opinions, such as NFLDraftBuzz.com has him projected as the 62nd ranked prospect and eighth overall at the position.
Round 2, Pick 62: Cornerback - Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
With Kaiir Elam a full-blown bust and Rasul Douglas seemingly on the downside of his career, the Bills could certainly use improved depth, and maybe Asareye'h Thomas could battle for the starting job opposite Christian Benford. It's unknown at this point if the Bills will re-sign the free agent Douglas, but Thomas could fill that void. He provides good size on the outside at 6'2" and 198 pounds.
Checking out scouting reports on Thomas leaves you somewhat concerned though. He has all the ability, but is a very raw prospect. NFLdraftBuzz.com has his 40-time projected only at 4.5, and tends to be handsy when beaten. Still, he allowed only 17 receptioins in 2024 on 33 targets, and a passer rating of 50.2, per PFF. He needs to improve his ball skills though, where he has only two interceptions in three seasons.
Round 4, Pick 108: Linebacker - Kobe King, Penn State
Kobe King is a solid pick here. The Bills linebacker corps, particularly at the top is very good, but Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano have struggles getting through a season without missing games due to injuries. Resever linebackers Joe Andreeson and Edefuan Olofoshio are works in progress and unproven. Dorian Williams is the only one of depth here that can be counted on.
King is 6'1" and weighs 251 pounds. In 2024, he was the quarterback of a Penn State defense that was one of the best in the nation, and helped lead the Nittany Lions to college football's final four. He recorded 97 total tackles, while adding three sacks last season.
Round 4, Pick 131: Wide Receiver - Pat Bryant, Illinois
In our AI mock draft, the Bills decide to double dip at the wide receiver position, this time selecting Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant. He is 6'3" and weighs 200 pounds. He doesn't possess blazing speed, but he is another guy that can play on the outside.
In 2024, he recorded 54 receptions, 984 yards, and 10 touchdowns. According to NFLDraftbuzz.com, he was scored with only one drop all season. Despite not having deep threat speed, he averaged a healthy 18.2 yards per reception last year.