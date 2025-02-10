Bills predicted to trade up in NFL draft for ‘monster, freaky defensive playmaker’
A mock draft by the NFL's Chad Reuter has the Buffalo Bills moving from 30th to 24th in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings, to draft Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.
BILLS PROJECTED DRAFT DAY TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS
"The Bills send Pick No. 30 and two fourth-rounders to Minnesota (which currently has no selections in Round 4) to move up for the big but nimble Grant, improving a rush defense that gave up 311 yards and four scores on the ground in Buffalo's final two playoff games."
The 6'3" nimble giant weighs 342 pounds and is projected to play in the interior defensive line on first and second downs. Grant successfully uses his "power and length to beat single blocks and split double teams when he finds the crease," says NFL.com Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein.
Zierlein describes Grant as a 'monster' who is expected to have 'freaky' combine test scores.
"Grant is a broad-bodied, two-down nose tackle whose tape can run hot and cold depending on the game and the types of blocks he’s facing. He struggles to anchor when hit with down blocks due to his narrow base and tall pads, but he uses his power and length to beat single blocks and split double teams when he finds the crease. He had some sack production in college, but it might not translate to the league. He’s expected to be a monster tester but needs to prove he can become a more consistently dominant force to be more than an average starter."
Grant won a national championship in 2023 and decided to forgo his final year of eligibility. ESPN's Mel Kiper lists the 6-3, 339-pound Grant as the No. 19 overall prospect for the 2025 draft, and the No. 4 draft-eligible defensive tackle prospect.
Grant led Michigan with two fumble recoveries and ranked second on the team with five pass breakups, while adding 3.0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 quarterback hurries. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors and third-team AP All-America honors.
The 340 pound Grant showed incredible athleticism in 2023 at Penn State, when he tracked down running back Kaytron Allen on a breakaway.
The 2025 draft is scheduled to be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Bills will have 10 draft choices, including multiple picks in the 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 6th.
