Two NFC All-Pros weigh in on Amari Cooper trade to Bills: ‘They got a guy over there’
Though it wouldn’t be fair to say that the Buffalo Bills’ Tuesday acquisition of wide receiver Amari Cooper got lost in the wave that is the ever-crowded NFL news cycle, the five-time Pro Bowler did have to share the spotlight with a fellow elite pass-catcher, as multi-time All-Pro Davante Adams was traded to the New York Jets just hours before Cooper received word of his new address.
And though national attention and reaction have been split between the two, players around the league have still taken particular notice of Buffalo’s addition, as an offense that’s been one of the NFL's most dynamic over the past several seasons again boasts a bonafide top option. Otherworldly quarterback Josh Allen is difficult enough to defeat on his own, and he now has a seven-time 1,000-yard wide receiver at his disposal.
Two San Francisco 49ers superstars weighed in on the trade during an episode of the Cleats and Convos podcast, with both tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel having ambiguous feelings about the maneuver; they both concur that it was an excellent addition for the Bills and will undoubtedly provide a boost for the offense, but they’re not particularly thrilled about what this means for the rest of the NFL.
“Cooper with Josh Allen, that’s going to be pretty fun to see,” Kittle said.
The reigning All-Pro tight end is a noted fan of the Buffalo quarterback, expressing his love for Allen during an August appearance on the Up and Adams podcast before stating that he would like to exchange jerseys with him after San Francisco’s upcoming Week 13 clash with the Bills at Highmark Stadium. Kittle went on to talk about the future matchup, stating that he would have preferred had Buffalo waited on making any significant additions until after the contest.
“Happy for the Bills,” Kittle said. “I’m a fan of Josh Allen, good friend. [The] more weapons he gets, I’m happy for him. I wish it would’ve happened after we played the Bills, that would’ve been nice.”
Samuel, himself a former All-Pro receiver, was a bit more overt in his Cooper praise, placing him in the upper echelon of NFL receivers before again wincing at the potential danger of an Allen/Cooper combination.
“Amari Cooper, in my eyes, is still one of the best wideouts, one of the best route runners in the league,” Samuel said. “Still been doing it at a high level. Early on, we never knew what was going to happen, but he ended up with the Bills. I think they got a guy over there, for sure. Nobody wants to see a good Josh Allen week in and week out. It’s kind of hard to beat him.”
‘It’s kind of hard to beat him’ is perhaps the most concise and accurate description of Allen that has ever been uttered, and it’s demonstrably true of San Francisco; the quarterback, who grew up a 49ers, fan, has faced off against his boyhood club once, a 34-24 win in the 2020 NFL season in which he completed 32 of 40 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns. Kittle and Samuel will next see Allen—now with Cooper at his aid—in a December 1 Sunday Night Football showdown.
