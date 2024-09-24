Bills steamroll hapless Jaguars in euphoric 47-10 rout, move to 3-0
The Buffalo Bills defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10 in an impressive, brutalizing Monday Night Football beatdown. Buffalo's last few matchups with Jacksonville haven't gone its way; between the 2021 disaster class against Urban Meyer and last year’s London debacle that ended with three different Bills starters sustaining long-term or season-ending injuries, the Jags just seem to find a way to beat the Bills when they shouldn’t.
This time, the Bills were the ones who left the Jaguars embarrassed, and we’re going to break down the most inspired performance, the position group that left us with some intriguing questions, a part of the defense that may require a better performance moving forward, and the most “irksome” part of the game.
Inspire - Josh Allen is the MVP:
If you watched or followed the game at all, you probably heard Bills fans chanting “M-V-P” after one of Josh Allen’s four touchdowns on the night. After two weeks of a largely run-focused game plan (and wins), the Bills came out of the gate attacking the Jaguars' defense through the air, and Allen was surgical all night long. Allen finished the game with 263 passing yards and four passing touchdowns, adding 44 yards on the ground. He hit Dalton Kincaid, Ty Johnson, Khalil Shakir, and even rookie Keon Coleman for touchdowns, connecting with 10 different pass catchers throughout the game.
After three weeks, it’s clear that Allen is not just the MVP frontrunner: there’s simply no one else near him right now. Through these first three games, Allen has been dominant, sharp, intelligent, and aggressive. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady has figured out exactly what works with Allen while also knowing how to make the run game work at a high level. Regardless, it’s Allen who is the engine of not just the Buffalo offense, but of the Bills as a whole. After being voted by some as the NFL’s most overrated player, Allen has responded vehemently that he is anything but overrated.
Inquire - Receivers:
It was a great game from the Buffalo passing game, and the “everyone eats” spread offense worked extremely well Monday. Khalil Shakir caught six passes on six targets for 72 yards and a touchdown, and James Cook caught four of five for 48 yards (dropping a touchdown). Dalton Kincaid, Curtis Samuel, and Ty Johnson all caught three passes on three targets each. Rookie Keon Coleman snagged his first NFL score on a perfect ball from Allen. The main question is, can this be sustained throughout the season? Can Buffalo continue to pull the right levers at the right time to attack defenses where they’re weak, taking advantage of the matchups it has? As the weeks go on, and the strong, emphatic wins continue to come, it’s hard to say anything other than yes, they can.
Require - Pass Rush:
It’s easy to look at the final stats and be encouraged by the Bills' pass rush, as they racked up sacks to end the night. That being said, there really wasn’t much of a consistent rush against this Jacksonville offense for most of the game, particularly early on. It’s encouraging that players like A.J. Epenesa and Von Miller notched a sack each to add to their totals, and Miller's was in a big spot, shutting down a drive on fourth-and-goal. That all said, it seemed that the Jaguars had answers early on to Buffalo's pass rush plans, and the Bills were largely not interested in deviating from a four-man rush. A blitz off the edge notched the Bills’ first sack from cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram, but outside of that, there simply wasn’t much until the game got too far away from Jacksonville for them to do anything other than throw. With next week’s game against the Ravens looming large, the Bills need to have an aggressive, sharp pass rush game that’s able to attack last year’s MVP Lamar Jackson.
Irk - Not scoring more:
This is meant to be extremely tongue-in-cheek. In the first half, the Bills scored at will, against a defense that’s quite talented, if not a bit banged up in the secondary. The Bills needed to make a statement game on a big stage against a “cornered animal” team in the Jaguars, and they did more than make a statement -- they likely started the last string of dominos that will end in a Doug Pederson firing coming sooner rather than later.
What's Next for the Buffalo Bills?
Buffalo's Week 4 contest will be against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 PM. The Ravens, a team that recently got off the mat against a beleaguered Cowboys team in Week 3, have disappointed thus far and are looking to make a big statement by trying to upset the Bills in Baltimore. It will be a great test for both teams as they move into the month of October.
