Bills CB Ja’Marcus Ingram humorously reacts to being drug tested after stellar outing
Ja’Marcus Ingram’s storybook night had an objectively humorous conclusion.
The third-year defender put himself on the casual football fan’s radar in the Buffalo Bills’ Week 2 dismantling of the Miami Dolphins, intercepting two Tua Tagovailoa passes and taking one back to the house to record his first career pick-six. It was a breakout outing from the 27-year-old who entered the 2024 campaign with just three career tackles; an injury to All-Pro nickel defender Taron Johnson has forced him into early spot duty this season, and he’s responded in the form of frequent splash plays that Buffalo fans have taken notice of.
The NFL also (seemingly) took notice of Ingram’s two-pick outing, as the cornerback was randomly selected to complete a test to see if he was in compliance with the NFL’s drug policy after the game’s conclusion. Coincidental or not, the timing was simply hilarious, with fellow defensive back Rasul Douglas documenting the humorous situation on his Instagram story last week.
Ingram spoke about being randomly selected for a drug test during a Friday appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, telling the hosts about his stellar performance and the subsequent locker room jokes his test prompted.
“I’ll start with the night,” Ingram said. “It was super amazing. Just blessed to have the performance that I had, the work that it took to get to this point in my life. When you have a great performance, you walk in the locker room and my teammates, Rasul [Douglas] and Christian [Benford], they were right there, they were like ‘Dang J-Marc, you’ve got a drug test! You can’t ball out and they won’t notice.’ It was a funny moment. To celebrate that with my teammates and stuff like that, it was fun after the game, and then that was like the laugh of the weekend that we all joked about, me having a drug test right after. It was fun.”
Ingram has taken 34 defensive snaps this season, all of which have come in either the slot or box, per PFF. He’s averaging a play on the ball (either an interception or pass deflection) on every 11th snap, which, while perhaps unsustainable, is remarkably impressive; with Johnson already ruled out for Buffalo’s Week 3 Monday Night Football clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ingram is likely in like to to see additional defensive reps in primetime. He’ll look to build on his breakout performance with more splash plays against the team that has had the Bills’ number in recent years.
