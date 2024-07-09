Bills QB Josh Allen ranks among NFL's elite in this impressive rushing stat
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen may not be the best rusher among NFL signal-callers, but he’s certainly the most unique.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound passer is as good of a power runner as his stout frame would suggest, but he’s surprisingly elusive and agile in the open field. He’s an ever-looming big play threat with both his arm and his legs from any part of the field, this characteristic making him a wholly unique player who is one of the league’s most dynamic.
He’s a much different athlete than the Lamar Jacksons or Jalen Hurts’ of the world, but his mobility is just as effective. He’s rushed for 3,611 yards and 53 touchdowns throughout his professional career, his 15 rushing scores in the 2023 NFL season accounting for a not-insignificant chunk of his league-leading 44 total touchdowns.
Allen’s critics had developed the unfounded belief that the quarterback is not actually that talented of a rusher and that the majority of his rushing scores came from the goalline, but a stat posted by football analyst Warren Sharp earlier this month disproved this notion, as Allen does not even rank among the NFL leaders in goalline scores since the 2021 NFL season. The statistician further illustrated Allen’s ability as a legitimate rusher with a statistic posted on Monday afternoon, as the quarterback does rank among the league’s elite with regard to the number of rushing touchdowns scored from outside the 10-yard line since the 2021 campaign.
Allen has scored six touchdowns from outside the 10-yard line since 2021, tied for fifth most in the NFL. Only running backs and Deebo Samuel rank above him, indicating that no quarterback has scored more rushing scores from outside the 10 since 2021.
This statistic further illustrates Allen’s ability as an all-areas-of-the-field rusher and again disproves the critique that he’s merely talented at lying down on the goalline. A significant portion of his rushing touchdowns indeed come from within in the red zone, but these scores often still necessitate impressive displays of power and athleticism.
Buffalo’s offensive driver has the opportunity to break a team record in the 2024 campaign, as he’s currently third all-time in the Bills’ record book in career rushing touchdowns (behind OJ Simpson at 57 and Thurman Thomas at 65). Just 13 additional scores on the ground will see Allen claim the record for himself.
