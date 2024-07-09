Bills QB Josh Allen ranks among NFL's elite in this impressive rushing stat

most rushing TDs from outside the 10-yard line since 2021



10 - WR Deebo Samuel

10 - RB Derrick Henry

9 - RB Nick Chubb

9 - RB Kenneth Walker III

8 - RB Tony Pollard

7 - RB Jonathan Taylor

7 - RB Raheem Mostert

7 - RB Christian McCaffrey

6 - QB Josh Allen

6 - RB…