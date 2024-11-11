What QB Josh Allen said about Bills getting off to best season start since 1993
Meat Loaf sat atop the Billboard charts the last time the Buffalo Bills held an 8-2 record. Addams Family Values was the top film at the box office. Josh Allen was not yet born.
But it's Allen, who has accomplished several franchise firsts and broken a bevy of team records since joining the organization in 2018, who is the architect of Buffalo’s latest 8-2 start, the Bills moving to that record on the 2024 campaign after their Week 10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. It’s Buffalo’s best start to a year and first 8-2 record since the 1993 NFL season, the last campaign in which the team appeared in the Super Bowl.
The win that allowed the Bills to move to 8-2 on the year was anything but pretty, with a four-turnover outing from the defense offsetting what was a rather uneven outing from Allen in which he complemented a few unbelievable throws with two ugly interceptions. He finished the game 22 of 37 passing for 280 yards and the two picks, his lone touchdown coming on the ground; it was perhaps his worst performance of the season thus far, but it ended with a victory, which is ultimately all that matters.
Allen spoke about Buffalo’s play and the team’s best start to a season in over three decades after the Week 10 win, telling reporters that while he doesn’t believe he played his best football, being 8-2 through 10 weeks is where the team wants to be.
“It’s awesome to get to eight wins through 10 games,” Allen said. “Still got a lot of season left, so we’re not really looking at it as that. It’s just really onto the next one.”
Allen reiterated his displeasure with his personal performance later in the press conference, but concluded “We’ll take 8-2.”
The former All-Pro passer will hope that this iteration of the Bills will embark upon a path similar to that of the last 8-2 Buffalo squad and mount a run to the Super Bowl; hopefully the championship game ends a bit differently this time around, however. Allen will have an opportunity to help the Bills improve to 9-2 for the first time since 1992 next Sunday when the team hosts the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs; Buffalo has opened the week as betting favorites despite the Chiefs’ unblemished record.
