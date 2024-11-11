Bills open as betting favorites over undefeated Chiefs in Week 11 clash
The Kansas City Chiefs enter their Week 11 clash with the Buffalo Bills amidst a perfect 9-0 season, but oddsmakers feel as though the team may leave Orchard Park next weekend with the first blemish on their record.
The Bills open the week as 1.5-point favorites over the back-to-back Super Bowl champions at DraftKings, a not exactly wide margin that is nonetheless impressive considering Kansas City’s undefeated record. Home teams generally give up three points by default, so the Chiefs have eaten into that buffer a bit; regardless, being favored over an unbeaten opponent is nothing to scoff at.
Oddsmakers giving Buffalo a slight edge over the Chiefs is by no means egregious, especially considering that Kansas City has not looked particularly dominant through the first 10 weeks of the 2024 campaign despite its unbeaten record. Seven of its nine wins have been within one score, and the Chiefs are coming off a nail-biting Week 10 victory over the Denver Broncos in which they narrowly escaped unscathed after blocking a last-minute field goal. The Bills have also found regular-season success against Kansas City in recent years, winning their last three in-campaign matchups.
Throw in the fact that Buffalo is a perfect 4-0 at home this year, and the idea of it being the early favorite over its recent rival is not at all far-fetched. Josh Allen and co. will hope that the team’s pass-catching group will inch closer to full health ahead of the matchup, as primary wideouts Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman missed the Bills’ Week 10 over the Indianapolis Colts with wrist injuries; tight end Dalton Kincaid also picked up a knee ailment in the victory, though the second-year weapon does not yet know the extent of his injury.
Next weekend’s bout is perhaps the most hotly anticipated date on Buffalo’s 2024 schedule, and it’s one that the eyes of the national football world will be glued to. Kickoff is scheduled in Orchard Park at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.
