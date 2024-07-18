Former NFL MVP recalls his first Josh Allen interaction: 'He's got a cannon'
The Domino effect is a funny thing.
The Carolina Panthers’ selection of Heisman Trophy-winning signal-caller Cam Newton in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, on paper, in no way relates to the Buffalo Bills’ drafting of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen seven years later—yet, Allen’s mere presence in Western New York can be directly linked to the multi-time Pro Bowler.
Newton quickly established himself as one of the league’s best signal-callers, dragging the Panthers from the depths of NFL irrelevancy into annual contention with his electrifying combination of size, speed, and strength. He won NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2015, a year in which he led Carolina to a Super Bowl appearance.
The Panthers’ brass then included several burgeoning names, among them assistant general manager Brandon Beane and defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, who would each get their first opportunity to helm a franchise of their own when they were hired as general manager and head coach of the Buffalo Bills, respectively, in 2017. Having just witnessed the strategy work firsthand, the duo attempted to model their build after the Panthers, quickly identifying quarterback as a major position of need at One Bills Drive.
Attempting to transpose the Panthers onto the Bills, Beane and McDermott needed their Newton, their Herculean offense driver with elite athleticism and a cannon for an arm. They ultimately landed on Allen, then a raw 6-foot-5 athlete out of the Mountain West Conference.
Five straight postseason appearances, four division titles, and an All-Pro nod later, it’s fair to say that the decision panned out.
Comparisons between Newton and Allen are often made given their similar play styles and skill sets, and the former NFL MVP recently addressed them during his weekly 4th and 1 YouTube show. Newton spoke about former NFL quarterback (and Allen’s former trainer) Jordan Palmer’s statement that Allen is the NFL’s “most gifted” signal-caller ever, taking issue with the idea that the Buffalo passer is faster than Newton was. The former All-Pro provided a humorous anecdote while rebutting Palmer’s claim, recalling the Bills’ 2018 preseason matchup with the Panthers in which Newton watched Allen put his otherworldly arm talent on display for the first time.
You can watch the full clip here:
Newton eventually conceded that Allen may have the edge on him in other categories—there’s just no way he’s faster.
Newton recently prompted more Allen-adjacent discourse when he described Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as the greatest dual-threat passer of all time. As the Buffalo faithful quickly pointed out, Allen is firmly in that conversation, as well.
