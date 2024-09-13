WATCH: Bills QB Josh Allen reacts to trash talk in the most hilarious way possible
An anonymous ESPN survey of over 100 NFL players recently determined that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the league’s biggest trash-talker at his position; he’s so good at getting underneath his opponent’s skin, in fact, that he sometimes doesn’t even have to talk.
He put his trash-talking prowess on display in Buffalo’s dominant Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins, responding to a presumed insult from linebacker David Long Jr. in the most hilarious way possible. He comically craned his neck back after an early second-quarter play to read the defender’s nameplate, a non-verbal way of asking “Who, exactly, are you?”
Allen’s performance in the 31-10 victory wasn’t the most prolific of his career (or even of the young season), as he threw for just 139 yards and one score on 19 passing attempts. Though the quarterback’s stat line wasn’t gaudy, the Bills didn't ask him to do all that much, and the game was never really all that close; Buffalo’s defense smothered Miami throughout the contest, often getting the Bills’ offense the ball in advantageous positions that the team promptly capitalized on. Buffalo scored 24 points on just 45 offensive plays; that’s a pretty favorable ratio.
Related: Bills still undecided on whether LB Terrel Bernard will be placed on injured reserve
Long Jr., for his part, was relatively impactful in the contest, notching a Miami-high 11 total tackles. He’s also not a generally bad player, as he’s long been viewed as one of the league’s more underrated defenders; that said, his efforts weren’t enough to quell the Bills’ dominance on Thursday, and it may take a while for him to recover from Allen’s silent diss.
Allen will have his next opportunity to dish trash talk when Buffalo hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 3 clash one week from Monday.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —