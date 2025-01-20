Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen fires back at the doubters
The Buffalo Bills entered their home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens today viewed as an underdog. All season long, there have been doubts about the team.
One of the biggest doubts has been about the Bills' defense. Many didn't think that the defense was talented enough to win at a high level in the postseason. That notion can be put to bed.
When all was said and done tonight, Buffalo came out on top 27-25. The defense held Derrick Henry to 84 yards on the ground and also forced three turnovers.
Following the final whistle, superstar quarterback Josh Allen immediately shouted out his defense. He also took the opportunity to fire back at everyone who had been doubting the Bills this year.
As shared by Will Brinson on X, Allen didn't waste any time putting the critics in their place.
"How bout that Buffalo Bills defense huh? All year we've heard we don't have enough talent to compete. We're too small. We can't stop the run," Allen said.
What a sweet feeling tonight's win was. Despite being viewed as the underdog, Buffalo is headed on to the AFC Championship Game. They will face the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes once again.
More than likely, the national media will have the Bills as an underdog once again. It's clear that Buffalo thrives when they're doubted. That would simply add more motivation for the Bills.
Fans should enjoy tonight. It was a huge win, but the job is not done.
Next week against the Chiefs is going to be much more difficult than today's game was. Being able to eliminate Kansas City and deny them a chance at a three-peat would be a beautiful thing.
However, Buffalo must remain focused, continue to play strong defense, and Allen will be asked to go head-to-head with Mahomes. The Bills are more than capable of doing those things.
All of that being said, tonight was a major statement made by Buffalo. They are for real and they are here to win a Super Bowl. It will be interesting to see how next week ends up going, but the Bills are playing great football at the right time.
