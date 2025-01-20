How 2-point conversion misses ended the Ravens' season
Harbaugh’s decision to go for two in third-quarter was costly.
The Baltimore Ravens went 0 for 2 in two-point conversions on Sunday night's 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
It's a mistake that will leave head coach John Harbaugh and Ravens fans with many sleepless nights this offseason.
In the third quarter. Derrick Henry cut the Bills lead to 21-19 on a five-yard touchdown run.
Harbaugh followed the book and went for two points. The pass attempt failed.
After Isaiah Likely's 24 yard scoring strike near the end of the game narrowed the Bills lead to 27-25, Mark Andrews dropped a two-point conversion pass.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Published |Modified