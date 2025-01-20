Bills Central

How 2-point conversion misses ended the Ravens' season

Harbaugh’s decision to go for two in third-quarter was costly.


Chris Pugh

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews drops a pass on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews drops a pass on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens went 0 for 2 in two-point conversions on Sunday night's 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

It's a mistake that will leave head coach John Harbaugh and Ravens fans with many sleepless nights this offseason.

In the third quarter. Derrick Henry cut the Bills lead to 21-19 on a five-yard touchdown run.

Harbaugh followed the book and went for two points. The pass attempt failed.

After Isaiah Likely's 24 yard scoring strike near the end of the game narrowed the Bills lead to 27-25, Mark Andrews dropped a two-point conversion pass.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Chris Pugh
CHRIS PUGH

Chris is an experienced digital content producer with prior roles in journalism and corporate communications. He has worked as a sports and news writer and editor at McClatchy, Tribune and Gannett. Chris is based in Columbus, Ohio.