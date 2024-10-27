All studs, no duds in Bills' 31-10 blowout win over Seahawks
The rainy Seattle weather couldn't slow down the hot streak the Buffalo Bills have been on to start the 2024 season, as the Bills left Lumen Field with a commanding 31-10 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
Multiple players starred in this game as Josh Allen continued to prove why he should be in the MVP race by throwing for 283 yards and two touchdowns. His playmakers on offense showed up from James Cook to Khalil Shakir. The defense was just as stellar as they held Seattle to just 32 rushing yards in the win.
Outside of the 13 penalties for 85 yards, the Bills had everything going their way to continue their large lead in the AFC East. With that, here are the studs in the Bills' win over Seattle.
Stud: RB James Cook
Third-year running back James Cook gets better and better each game as he once again showcased his elusiveness and made defenders miss. He finished with 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win. Cook also caught all three of his targets for 22 yards. The identity of this Bills' offense is spreading the ball around in the passing game and being able to hammer it on the ground with Cook; this figures to be the strategy they will use throughout the rest of the season, and Sunday showed that it's feasible.
Studs: WR Khalil Shakir & Keon Coleman
Recently acquired wideout Amari Cooper has gotten significant attention from media and fans, but Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman made everyone forget about him for an afternoon. Coleman was impressive with several strong receptions, and his first-quarter touchdown catch was one of the highlights of the game as he caught a fade route with one hand. He finished with five catches for 70 yards and a score. Shakir was the leading receiver of the game with nine receptions for 107 yards with a 35-yard completion. Once Cooper gets fully comfortable in the offense, watch for these three to be one of the best receiving trios in the NFL.
Stud: DE Greg Rousseau
The special season for Greg Rousseau continued on Sunday as he not only consistently got in the face of Geno Smith, but was able to disrupt the Seahawks offense in different ways. Rousseau racked up four tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass deflections, and one quarterback hit. The fourth-year pass rusher is pacing for a Pro Bowl season as he prepares himself for a contract negotiation.
Stud: CB Rasul Douglas
The Bills' secondary was strong for most of the game, with Rasul Douglas leading the way. Douglas had six tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection in the win. The stats don't do a great job of illustrating how he was able to shut down the Seahawks' receivers, holding Tyler Lockett to just one reception for nine yards.
