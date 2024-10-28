5 takeaways from Bills' soaring 31-10 win over Seahawks
The Buffalo Bills put together their sixth win of the 2024 season in dominant fashion, flying past the Seattle Seahawks to a tune of 31-10. After a highlight reel-worthy catch from rookie WR Keon Coleman put the Bills up 7-0 early, Buffalo never lost the lead - or its momentum. Here are five takeaways from Sunday's game:
Finally, a fast start
It's no secret that the Bills have been sluggish to start most of their games this season. Going into this week, the Bills only had a +six point differential in the first half of their games, while their second-half point differential was +57 points. The script was flipped for a change this week, as the Bills outgained the Seahawks 145-12 in total yards in the initial frame. Josh Allen was 10/13 with 108 yards and a passing touchdown in the first quarter, and the Bills had a 7-0 lead.
Keon Coleman continues to shine
Rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman picked up right where he left off last week, adding another five catches, 70 yards, and a touchdown to his season total. The rookie appears to be the biggest beneficiary of the Amari Cooper trade, as he has now racked up 195 receiving yards in his last two games combined. In Sunday's win over Seattle, Coleman flashed his potential as both a receiver and a blocker; he made an amazing one-handed touchdown catch on Seahawks corner Riq Woolen and absolutely dominated his assignments in the run game. Through eight games, Coleman is making his case as a top receiver out of this past year's draft class.
Greg Rousseau continues his huge season
Fourth-year defensive end Greg Rousseau is continuing his breakout season; after his huge game last week, which featured six quarterback hits, he followed up that performance with another big game - two tackles for loss, another quarterback hit, and a pair of deflected passes on the Seahawks' first drive. There were high hopes for the 2021 first-round pick this season after a dominant training camp - he lived up to expectations right from Week 1 with a three-sack game in their victory over the Arizona Cardinals. So far this season, Rousseau has totaled 20 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He'll soon be eligible for a contract extension, and Rousseau will likely have a huge payday when that time comes.
Josh Allen's historic streak comes to an end
In what seems to have been the only thing to have gone wrong for the Bills in the dominant win, Josh Allen threw his first interception on the season. Allen was targeting Amari Cooper on a slant route when the receiver tripped, giving Seattle cornerback Josh Jobe a pretty easy takeaway. Fortunately for Allen, the turnover resulted in zero points, as the Bills defense made a crucial stop on fourth down to give the ball back to their star signal caller. The interception was Allen's first in 301 passes, a new franchise record.
James Cook continues to cook
The revelation of rookie running back Ray Davis has shelved some of the hype surrounding James Cook, but Sunday's game reminded everyone just how dangerous he is. The Bills' lead back ran for 111 yards on 17 carries, a season-high, and added a pair of touchdowns, bringing him to eight scores on the year, his career high. He also added 22 yards over the air on three catches. Cook averaged 6.5 yards per rush in the victory over Seattle, marking his second-best game average this season.
The Buffalo Bills return home to Highmark Stadium next Sunday to take on the Miami Dolphins.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —