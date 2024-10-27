This Keon Coleman block is the funniest thing you'll watch today
Keon Coleman had himself a day in the Buffalo Bills’ Week 8 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Not only did the rookie wide receiver reel in five passes for 70 yards and one score in the dominant win, but his first-quarter touchdown was an impressive one-handed catch over former Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen. It was yet another promising outing in what has been a strong recent stretch of play from Coleman, as the 21-year-old was coming off a breakout Week 7 performance in which he caught four passes for a career-high 125 yards.
Though he was the eighth wideout selected in 2024 NFL Draft, he’s been one of the league’s most effective rookie pass-catchers through eight games, with the Bills’ decision to choose Coleman over a bevy of other talented receivers available to them in last April’s draft quickly proving to be a wise one. He capped off his strong Week 8 outing not with a physics-defying catch or an impressive run after a catch, but with a comical block that may be one of the best things you watch today.
He again found himself lined up against Woolen on a third-quarter James Cook run. The rookie pushed Woolen to the ground almost immediately after the snap, adding insult to injury by hilariously pointing at him. It was the second such mind (obvious) game that Coleman played with Woolen on Sunday, as he patted the former Pro Bowler on the head after reeling in his first-quarter score.
Coleman’s recent ascent has not only silenced pre-draft critics, but it’s allowed Buffalo’s offense to regain its early season form, as the unit has scored over 30 points in each of the last two games (both of which have been impressive victories). Buffalo hoped that Coleman would develop into a future alpha wideout upon selecting him in the second round of the 2024 draft, but he’s perhaps a more significant and reliable early playmaker than initially anticipated; the team certainly won’t complain about that.
