LOOK: Massive Josh Allen poster installed in downtown Buffalo
A massive poster displaying a stoic black-and-white image of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been installed in the heart of the City of Good Neighbors.
If this were an episode of Jeopardy, the response to this sentence may be something along the lines of, “What are ‘things that definitely aren’t creepy?’”
This isn’t an installment of a beloved quiz show, however—it’s reality. A facade-encompassing Allen poster now adorns the side of the Statler Buffalo building in downtown Buffalo, allowing the quarterback to watch over Niagara Square at all hours of the day.
The gigantic image has been installed as part of Gatorade’s renewed “Is It In You?” advertising campaign, an effort Allen was unveiled as a face of in May. The sports drink manufacturer released an Allen-centric commercial last week, a 30-second advertisement documenting the quarterback’s adversity-riddled road to NFL superstardom; the commercial was played during the Amazon Prime broadcast of Buffalo’s Week 2 Thursday Night Football win over the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo is no stranger to celebrating and idolizing its sports stars, as athletes have long been portrayed prominently in the region in local commercials, on billboards, etc. An 11-story Allen poster in close proximity to Buffalo City Hall, while perhaps a bit on the nose, is not necessarily surprising; he’s one of the faces of the NFL, this demonstrated by his prominent inclusion in Gatorade’s marketing efforts and countless other advertising campaigns. The Queen City loves its quarterback, and it certainly won’t mind seeing his face on an enormous poster… even if it is a bit invasive.
