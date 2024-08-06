WATCH: Bills QB Josh Allen shows off comedy chops in hilarious mic’d up video
The Buffalo Bills made their return to Highmark Stadium last week for their annual Return of the Blue & Red scrimmage, and thanks to the Bills’ social media team, you can hear what was going through quarterback Josh Allen’s brain throughout the entire practice.
The former All-Pro passer wore a microphone and was recorded throughout the night, resulting in some hilarious moments that the team has since compiled into a 10-minute YouTube video.
The video starts with Allen trotting around the venue wearing the matte black helmet he donned at the start of the practice, receiving some (comically) mixed reviews from his teammates. Center Connor McGovern gives him some harsh feedback, but the two kiss and make up (this is not a joke).
The entire video is humorous, but perhaps the funniest excerpts are a moment in which he tricks rookie defensive tackle Gable Steveson into thinking that a ball is about to fall on his head and a… completely natural conversation between the quarterback and veteran wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling, which the team has since uploaded to its Twitter.
Allen and his teammates also discuss prestige television during the video, with the two-time Pro Bowler recommending a British crime drama over Breaking Bad. The entire video is hilarious and heartwarming and contains the genuine moments that the Buffalo faithful have come to expect from Allen; you can watch the entire video below.
