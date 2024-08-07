Bills QB Josh Allen explains reason behind stylish training camp mustache
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looked a bit different as he ran onto the St. John Fisher University field on Wednesday morning; rather than sporting his typical beard, the signal-caller instead showed off a mustache and slight goatee, an interesting combination that, per the passer, came at the request of his teammates.
Allen spoke about the inspiration for his recent restyling after Wednesday's training camp practice, telling reporters that center Connor McGovern and guard David Edwards asked him to join them in facial hair unity.
“Whatever my center asks me to do, I’m going to try to do,” a dejected Allen said. “Him and Dave Edwards were going stache only, so I decided, they asked me to join them, so I did.”
Related: Bills Pro Bowl OT leaves practice with injury, does not return
Allen famously sported a mustache during his breakout 2020 season, earning… mixed reviews from his then-teammates and the Buffalo faithful. Former Bills wideout Stefon Diggs then compared the passer to Ron Burgundy while cornerback Levi Wallace stated that he was “begging him to shave it off.”
The mustache (partially) led Allen to what is still his best production as a professional, as the then third-year quarterback completed 69.2% of his passes while throwing for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro nods that season while finishing second in NFL MVP voting; in short, the mustache has led to success in the past.
The facial hair has now found a second life thanks to a pair of Buffalo offensive linemen; let’s just hope it breeds the same production that it previously did this fall (assuming Allen keeps it).
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —