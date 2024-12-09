Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen provides very critical take about team
Josh Allen put together a monstrous performance yesterday against the Los Angeles Rams, but the Buffalo Bills did not come out with the win. It was a heartbreaking loss despite a masterful offensive outburst.
When all was said and done and the final whistle blew, the Bills ended up losing by a final score of 44-42.
Allen put out another statement game when it comes to his NFL MVP candidacy. He completed 22 of his 37 pass attempts for 342 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also racked up 82 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Having that kind of game played by Allen and still losing is a confusing outcome.
Following the game, Allen provided a very critical take about his team. He was clearly very unhappy about losing the game and dropping to 10-3 on the season.
“We have to come out with some urgency,” Allen said. “I don’t think at any phase of the game did we do that today.”
Looking ahead to next week, Buffalo will need to come out and play much better. They will face off against the Detroit Lions, who are one of the best teams in football.
With that in mind, Allen spoke out with his thoughts about the Lions' game.
“They’re the top dog in football right now,” Allen said of the Lions. “They’re playing extremely well. We have to have a good week, and learn from this one, and put it behind us. That was a good team that we just played with a really good quarterback. They played with urgency. At that point in the season, they’re playing like they have to be in the playoffs right now. You saw that and you felt that from them.”
Despite the loss, the Bills are still one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL. They clearly need to improve on the defensive side of the football, but the offense is playing at a championship level.
Behind the leadership and dynamic playmaking ability of Allen, Buffalo will always have a chance. If they can make some improvements on the defensive side of the ball, they should be just fine.
