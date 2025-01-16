Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen receives major advice from Peyton Manning
The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen are making their final preparations before their toughest game of the season. In the divisional round of the playoffs, they will play host to Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and the Baltimore Ravens.
Beating the Ravens is not going to be easy. Earlier this season, the Bills ended up getting blown out by Baltimore by a final score of 35-10.
Both teams have been playing great football down the stretch of the season and both looked dominant in their respective Wild Card wins. Now, only one of them can advance to the AFC Championship Game.
Hopefully, Allen and company are up to the challenge. Over the last few years, the Super Bowl has been within reach. Unfortunately, Buffalo has come up short.
With that in mind, Peyton Manning has spoken out about the matchup and offered some very valuable advice to Allen.
"Look, Josh, kind of like Lamar, you know, I hate it because both of them can't make it to the Super Bowl this year. I feel like both of them deserve to go." Manning said. "You know, people are gonna say about one of them, 'Ah, you know... they can't do it.' I mean, I lived that world, right?"
Manning continued forward, opening up about his own career and offering some thoughts and advice before the big game on Sunday night.
"My first eight years, that's what I lived. And I know Josh, you know, hears that from time to time. 'Oh, he does these great things... 'but.'' I'd love for him to get rid of the 'but.' I'd say to kind of relax and let it come to him. I know he wants to get there, but don't let that make you press and stress, and force balls into coverage that you probably should throw away, because you want it so bad. You know, to sort of let it come to him. That’d be my advice to him."
Allen and Jackson are widely viewed as the two front-runners to win the MVP award this season. Either one of them would be deserving of the award and neither of them should receive anything other than praise for powering their teams to this point.
However, the reality of the situation is that the losing quarterback in this game is going to receive some vocal backlash.
Hopefully, Allen can put on his "superman" cape once again like he has done many times in 2024. The Bills are going to need a big-time performance from their superstar quarterback.
All season long, Allen has shown that he can put his team on his shoulders and lead them to wins. Now, it's time to prove that he can do that in the playoffs and power his team to the AFC Championship Game.