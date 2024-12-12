Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen receives massive honor before Week 15
The Buffalo Bills have seen quarterback Josh Allen playing his best football this season. He has been dominant all year long and is hopeful of leading the Bills on a run to the Super Bowl.
Heading into Week 15 action, Buffalo holds a 10-3 record. They are set to hit the road for a massive showdown against the Detroit Lions, who are the best team in the NFL with a 12-1 record.
Ahead of this week's game, Allen has been given a massive honor.
Sports Illustrated has named Allen the "Player of the Year" for 2024 in the NFL.
Allen is very deserving of receiving this honor. He has been one of the best players in the NFL and is currently viewed as the front-runner to win the MVP award for this season.
During the 2024 campaign, Allen has completed 64.1 percent of his pass attempts for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also racked up 416 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
There are very few players around the NFL who make even close to the kind of impact for their team that Allen is making for the Bills.
Looking at his supporting cast, there were major concerns coming into the 2024 season. Allen lost both Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis in NFL free agency. Despite losing his top two weapons, he has played even better than he did in 2023.
He has been the type of quarterback that elevates his teammates around him. Players who can make teammates better are the most dominant kind of star.
At 28 years old, Allen is receiving the recognition he deserves. He has been relatively underrated, even though he has been called one of the league's best quarterbacks for years.
Now, he has one goal left that he wants to accomplish above anything else. He wants to win a Super Bowl. Buffalo seems to have a legitimate chance to do just that this season if they play up to their full potential.
Hopefully, Allen will be able to accomplish his ultimate goal. For now, he has received this massive honor, although it won't mean much to him right now as he works to lead his team to a championship.
