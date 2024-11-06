Former Bills coach says Josh Allen is perhaps the best QB ‘of all time’ in this area
There’s really not a part of the field in which Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is deficient, but if one were to circle one area in which he obviously thrives, it would likely be the red zone.
He’s a 6-foot-5, 240-pound human rhinoceros who can not only pick defenses apart with his arm and mind, but run around, through, or over defenders thanks to his supreme athleticism. It’s these attributes combined with his unrelenting competitiveness that make him a nightmare to stop in the red zone, and his prowess in this area of the field is part of what’s allowed him to total an NFL record 241 total touchdowns (thus far) throughout the first seven years of his professional career.
He’s nearly impossible to stop when the endzone is in sight, so much so that an ESPN personality (and former Buffalo head coach) feels as though Allen may already be the greatest red-zone quarterback of all time. Rex Ryan, who coached the Bills from 2015–2016, praised the quarterback’s expertise in this area of the field during a recent appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, even stating that he believes Allen is in line to earn his first NFL MVP award this year.
“He’s the best red zone quarterback, maybe of all time, because of his legs and the way he can hold onto it,” Ryan said. “It’s normal for him. Here’s the great thing, last year, I thought he should’ve been the MVP of the league. I really do. This year, he’s had 10 fewer turnovers at this time. Ten fewer turnovers. The only two interceptions he’s had: one, Amari Cooper slips on a slant route, and then this one that should’ve been caught off [Keon] Coleman’s chest was an interception. Those are the only two interceptions he’s had the whole time. To me, this guy is an absolute beast. That’s my guy [for MVP].”
Allen is coming off a three-touchdown Week 9 outing against the Miami Dolphins in which two of his scores came in the red zone, including his immensely impressive fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Quintin Morris in which Allen bought time and flicked the ball to an open area of the endzone as he was being tackled, with Morris breaking free to reel in the pass. It was the epitome of an Allen red zone play, a Houdini-like effort that makes him truly special near the goalline.
The passer will have his next opportunity to put his red zone expertise on display in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.
