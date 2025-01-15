Bills Central

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen sends subtle message to Ravens

Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen spoke out with a subtle message for the Ravens.

Evan Massey

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) stands on the field during a pause in play during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium.
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) stands on the field during a pause in play during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Allen is ready to lead the Buffalo Bills into battle against the Baltimore Ravens in what should be a wild divisional round playoff matchup on Sunday evening.

Every football fan is looking forward to watching the game. Allen going head-to-head against Lamar Jackson will be must-watch TV and both teams are loaded with talent around their superstar quarterbacks.

This won't be the first time that these two teams have played this season. Earlier in the year, the Ravens absolutely demolished the Bills by a final score of 35-10. That isn't a game that Allen has forgotten.

However, the Buffalo superstar does think that his team has learned a lot and improved a lot since that loss.

Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's showdown, Allen sent a subtle message to Baltimore.

“I think we’ve grown quite a bit since that game. Learned a lot from those moments," Allen said.

Buffalo Bills players celebrate a touchdown.
Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Los Angeles Rams with quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Basically, he's saying that he doesn't expect the same result. Allen thinks that the Bills are much more prepared to take on the Ravens than they were in the first time around.

Hopefully, he's right and Buffalo plays much better on Sunday. Fans would be devastated if Baltimore came out and dominated the Bills on Sunday like they did the last time these two teams played.

For Buffalo, the defense is going to be a massive key. Obviously, Allen and the offense will need to put up points. But, slowing down Jackson and Derrick Henry is going to be a very tall task.

At times this season, the Bills' defense has looked elite. Then, in other times, they have given up 40 or more points.

There are a lot of things that Buffalo needs to focus on to pull off a win this weekend. Allen is confident in his guys that they will be ready for the challenge. The rest of the team simply needs to live up to his belief in them.

Make sure to tune in at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday night on CBS to see if the Bills truly have improved as a team and can pull off a revenge win to move on.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the football.
Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for a gain during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Evan Massey
EVAN MASSEY

Evan Massey is a sports reporter and analyst who covers college football, the NFL and NBA. He has contributed to the On SI network since July 2021. He has also written for ESPN, Yahoo! Sports, Forbes, Bleacher Report, NFLAnalysis.net, NBAAnalysis.net and many other publications. In his free time, Evan enjoys spending time with his wife and son.

Home/News