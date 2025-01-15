Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen sends subtle message to Ravens
Josh Allen is ready to lead the Buffalo Bills into battle against the Baltimore Ravens in what should be a wild divisional round playoff matchup on Sunday evening.
Every football fan is looking forward to watching the game. Allen going head-to-head against Lamar Jackson will be must-watch TV and both teams are loaded with talent around their superstar quarterbacks.
This won't be the first time that these two teams have played this season. Earlier in the year, the Ravens absolutely demolished the Bills by a final score of 35-10. That isn't a game that Allen has forgotten.
However, the Buffalo superstar does think that his team has learned a lot and improved a lot since that loss.
Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's showdown, Allen sent a subtle message to Baltimore.
“I think we’ve grown quite a bit since that game. Learned a lot from those moments," Allen said.
Basically, he's saying that he doesn't expect the same result. Allen thinks that the Bills are much more prepared to take on the Ravens than they were in the first time around.
Hopefully, he's right and Buffalo plays much better on Sunday. Fans would be devastated if Baltimore came out and dominated the Bills on Sunday like they did the last time these two teams played.
For Buffalo, the defense is going to be a massive key. Obviously, Allen and the offense will need to put up points. But, slowing down Jackson and Derrick Henry is going to be a very tall task.
At times this season, the Bills' defense has looked elite. Then, in other times, they have given up 40 or more points.
There are a lot of things that Buffalo needs to focus on to pull off a win this weekend. Allen is confident in his guys that they will be ready for the challenge. The rest of the team simply needs to live up to his belief in them.
Make sure to tune in at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday night on CBS to see if the Bills truly have improved as a team and can pull off a revenge win to move on.