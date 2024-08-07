Bills QB Josh Allen admits Stefon Diggs’ absence will be felt, is ‘happy’ with WR corps
The Buffalo Bills’ offense survived off a basic equation over the past four years, a mathematical statement that made no sense to the average person but was perfectly sound in Western New York.
14+17=6.
The humorous equation, though rich in mathematical liberty, was effective in concisely summarizing the dominance consistently displayed by quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The two were simply dynamite when deployed alongside each other, with both players helping the other cement themselves among the best in the league at their respective positions. Diggs caught an astounding 445 passes for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns over his four-year stint with Allen, never finishing a single season with fewer than 103 receptions or 1,180 yards.
The two formed one of the most productive quarterback/pass-catcher duos in football, but all good things must come to an end. Amidst unverified rumblings and generally off vibes, Buffalo traded Diggs to the Houston Texans in the spring, leaving Allen without his primary pass-catcher in an offseason in which complementary weapon Gabriel Davis also departed One Bills Drive.
Just how the Bills are going to fill the production vacated by the four-time Pro Bowler has been an offseason question that has loomed over Buffalo like a December lake effect snowband. Allen isn’t necessarily viewing the situation through this lens; though he admits that Diggs’ absence will be felt, he’s excited about the opportunity in front of the team’s current receiving corps.
“Stef’s a great player, and what he brought to this team was special,” Allen told reporters after Wednesday’s training camp practice. “‘Miss’ is, I don’t know if I’d say ‘miss,’ he was a guy that was reliable, you could look to. He’s going to have the juice each and every day, I’m sure he’s bringing it over there in Houston. Definitely, you can’t say that you don’t miss that. But I am very happy with what we have going on here and how hard the guys have been working.”
The Bills did not pursue another bonafide alpha target in the wake of Diggs’ departure, instead opting to pursue aerial production through returning contributors in increased roles, overlooked veterans on affordable contracts, and recently drafted rookies. Allen’s primary receivers figure to be third-year target Khalil Shakir, free agent signee Curtis Samuel, and second-round pick Keon Coleman, with veterans Mack Hollins and Marquez Valdes-Scantling featured in depth roles. Tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox also figure to factor prominently into the passing game, giving Allen an array of versatile weapons at his disposal that he can look to disperse the ball amongst evenly.
The offense has embraced this egalitarian approach, which it affectionately refers to as an ‘everyone eats’ mindset. Allen spoke about how his receivers have bought into this philosophy, noting that their main objective is team success as opposed to individual accolades.
“I’m very comfortable with the guys that we’ve brought in,” Allen said. “It’s no secret, Stef was an All-Pro here. He’s got the stats to back it up, each year he had 100-plus catches and 1,000-plus yards. That’s a heavy workload for someone to come in and fill those shoes.
“I understand that the guys in that room understand that, but at the same time, the approach that these guys have had of working hard and putting their head down, and when they get the ball, they get the ball, and when they don’t, they’re doing everything they can to help somebody else get the ball and break them free.”
Allen has shown early chemistry with most of his weapons, with Shakir, Samuel, Coleman, and Kincaid all flashing throughout training camp. While the absence of Diggs will be odd, it likely won't be a death knell for the Bills' offense.
Buffalo fans will have their first opportunity to watch the quarterback throw to his reworked receiving corps this Saturday when the Bills host the Chicago Bears in their preseason opener (assuming Allen suits up, which is not yet confirmed).
