Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill includes surprising name over Josh Allen in his Top 5 QBs
Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, even if that opinion is easily disprovable and generally a bit silly.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently listed his top five NFL quarterbacks during an Instagram livestream. Three of his included signal-callers—Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Dak Prescott—are oft-included in premier quarterback rankings and, thus, evoke little surprise from the general fan. The five-time All-Pro wideout listed his Miami teammate Tua Tagovailoa as the second-best quarterback in the NFL, which is a bit less evidence-based but, again, makes sense given all circumstances.
It’s the final quarterback mentioned by Hill that’s genuinely shocking, as the pass catcher listed Tampa Bay Buccaneers passer Baker Mayfield as the fifth-best signal-caller in the NFL.
Huh?
We in no way intend to discredit Mayfield, as he’s an immensely skilled quarterback who had a remarkable bounce-back campaign in Tampa Bay last season. Bouncing around from club to club only to lead a team moving on from the greatest quarterback of all time immediately back to the playoffs is an impressive feat that is deserving of national recognition.
That said, there are several quarterbacks more deserving of a place in a top-five ranking than Mayfield, namely Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals passer Joe Burrow. Allen and Burrow are unabashed franchise quarterbacks, with Allen, in particular, leading his club to five consecutive postseason appearances and totaling over 40 touchdowns in an NFL-record four consecutive seasons.
Mayfield, meanwhile, is on his fourth team as he enters his seventh professional season.
Hill, again, is entitled to his own opinion, and it should be treated with some credibility; he is, after all, one of the NFL’s premier players and is somebody who actually shares the field with these passers. That said, Mayfield is by no meaningful metric a better quarterback, or more impactful player, than Allen. Hill should have a solid understanding of Allen’s ability, as he watched the quarterback lead the Bills into Hard Rock Stadium in Week 18 of the 2023 season and defeat the Dolphins to reclaim the AFC East crown for a fourth-straight year.
Fortunately, one player’s ranking in no way impacts actual football. Allen (if he cares even one iota) will have the opportunity to show Hill that he was worthy of a spot on his list when the Bills meet the Dolphins in Weeks 2 and 9 of the 2024 NFL season.
