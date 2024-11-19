WATCH: This video of Bills QB Josh Allen’s TD run vs. Chiefs will give you chills
We know you’ve already watched the replay of Josh Allen’s heroic 26-yard touchdown run in the Buffalo Bills’ Week 11 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs a thousand times, but what’s one more?
NFL Films recently released a riveting edited video of the game-sealing score, layering audio from CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz, Bills radio play-by-play man Chris Brown, and Allen himself atop slow-motion footage of the quarterback’s herculean feat.
Before you re-watch the touchdown scamper, let’s again set the stage: up 23-21 with just over two minutes remaining in the hotly anticipated bout, Allen and co. were faced with a fourth-and-two inside Kansas City territory, a field goal creating a five-point cushion that likely would have proved useless against Patrick Mahomes. Needing two yards and, preferably, six points to put the game out of reach and all but cement the Chiefs’ first loss of the 2024 campaign, Allen, as he is wont to do, put his team on his back and charged through several Kansas City defenders en route to endzone.
You can relive the moment below:
The score was Allen’s 244th career touchdown, tying him with Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly for the most all-time in Bills history. The game-deciding score received great national fanfare, with some sportsbooks shifting to position Allen as the betting favorite to earn NFL MVP honors this season. He’ll look to build on this momentum when Buffalo returns to the field after its Week 12 bye week on December 1 in a home clash with the San Francisco 49ers.
