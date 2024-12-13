Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen would get huge cash bonus if he wins MVP
Josh Allen has put together a masterclass of a season so far for the Buffalo Bills. He has led the team to a 10-3 record entering Week 15 and the Bills are looking the part of a potential Super Bowl contender.
Granted, there is a lot of work left to be done, but Buffalo fans are excited for good reason.
At this point in the season, Allen is being viewed as the front-runner to win the NFL MVP award. He is still in a very hot competition with a couple of players, including Lamar Jackson, but most believe that he will end up winning the award if the season continues how it has been going.
Of course, Allen still has to finish the season out strong. If the team fails down the stretch or if he starts struggling, all bets are off about his MVP candidacy.
That being said, Allen is competing for an awful lot of bonus cash if he happens to win the MVP award.
As shared by Buffalo Rumblings, Allen would earn $1.5 million in contract incentives if he happens to win the prestigious award.
In 13 games so far this season, Allen has completed 64.1 percent of his pass attempts for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also racked up 416 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers show why Allen is receiving the kind of hype that he has gotten throughout the year.
Next up, Allen and Buffalo have a chance to make a major statement. They are on the road against the 12-1 Detroit Lions this week. If Allen can lead the Bills into that game and pull off a win with a big performance, his MVP stock would soar.
Buffalo also needs a win after losing last week by a final score of 44-42. The defense has to come better prepared than they were last week.
It's going to be an interesting week and Allen has some extra money that could come his way if he can keep stringing strong outings together.
