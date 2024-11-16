Chiefs DT Chris Jones endorses Buffalo chicken wing staple ahead of Bills clash
Kansas City Chiefs fans hope to see otherworldly defensive tackle Chris Jones feast on the Buffalo Bills' offensive line in their imminent Week 11 clash, but the five-time All-Pro has different plans for satiating his hunger.
Jones spoke to the media this week about his team’s upcoming bout with the 8-2 Bills, expressing excitement about playing in Orchard Park not only because of the passion of the Buffalo faithful, but because of the restaurants he’ll have access to when in the area. He endorsed one Western New York chicken wing spot, in particular, telling reporters that he plans on eating a bucket of wings by himself.
“I completely enjoy playing in Buffalo,” Jones said. “They’ve got the best wings. They really do. They have some of the best wings I’ve ever tasted, Bar-Bill. And their fanbase, very similar to ours, very in tune, very passionate about their teams. We know when we go up there, it’s not only the Bills we’re playing, we’re playing the fans, also. It makes that game more interesting and exciting to know that we’re going to go in that type of atmosphere that’s similar to our home crowd.
“I’m going to go get someone to pick up some wings from Bar-Bill. Probably 50, but who’s counting?”
This is (somehow) the second time this month that Jones has expressed his love for the regional delicacy. Summer comments made by Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith resurfaced earlier this month, remarks in which the pass-catcher was outspoken in his dislike of both Buffalo and its wings. Jones publicly went to bat for Western New York wings, tweeting about his love for Bar-Bill.
Buffalo is known for only a handful of things nationally, its status as the home of the chicken wing being one of its most prominent mainstream identifiers. Bar-Bil Tavern, a staple of the village of East Aurora that’s just a short drive away from Highmark Stadium, is one of Western New York’s most popular wing destinations, originally oft-brought up as an alternative to ‘tourist traps’ such as Anchor Bar and Duff’s before itself becoming an uber-popular spot. It’s one of the first restaurants you’ll hear brought up when discussing Buffalo-area wing joints, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen often mentioning it as among his favorite local restaurants.
Known for both its traditional and specialty sauces, Bar-Bill applies sauce to its wings using a paintbrush, meaning that each wing is evenly coated. Each order is served with a side of housemade blue cheese that’s among the best you’ll find in Western New York. Their wings are good; that said, the median wing in Western New York is far better than you’ll find elsewhere, as restaurants that serve lackluster chicken wings in Buffalo have trouble staying open. If you want to take a page out of Jones’ playbook this weekend and feast on Bar-Bill wings but find it difficult to get a table, you’ll find that a bevy of other restaurants in the region have wings just as delectable.
With 78.5 sacks on his decorated professional résumé, Jones is no stranger to feasting on opposing quarterbacks. Buffalo fans will hope that he'll fill his appetite with wings instead of sacks this weekend.
